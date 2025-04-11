High-Stakes Nuclear Talks: U.S. and Iran Seek Diplomatic Path Amid Tensions

In a surprising diplomatic twist, Iran and the United States are gearing up for high-stakes nuclear talks in Oman this Saturday, following President Donald Trump's bombshell announcement earlier this week. The negotiations come amidst escalating tensions and threats of military action from the U.S. if discussions fail to yield a resolution.

The return of Trump to the White House marks a renewed tough stance from Washington against Iran, previously intensified by military offensives from U.S. ally Israel in the region. Despite these pressures, Iranian officials expressed cautious optimism about the talks, urging Washington to engage sincerely and calling for a fair agreement.

The talks, significant due to past failed negotiations, will see Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, with Omani mediation, working toward a potential breakthrough. The stakes remain high as Iran continues its nuclear activities, claiming peaceful purposes, amid Western suspicions of weapon development.

(With inputs from agencies.)