Amit Shah's Unexpected Visit: Political Chess with RSS's Gurumurthy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's unexpected visit to RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy in Chennai sparked political speculation. The visit, originally scheduled for later, saw Shah accompanied by L Murugan and K Annamalai. Discussions on party alliances and leadership changes in BJP and PMK also unfolded.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah made waves with an unscheduled visit to Chennai, where he engaged in political discussions with S Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak magazine and RSS ideologue.
Originally planned for a later time, Shah's afternoon visit surprised BJP leaders, as he discussed alliances and internal dynamics with Gurumurthy.
Amidst his visit, changes in BJP's ally, PMK, saw S Ramadoss reclaim its presidency, altering the political landscape as speculation continued over possible shifts in state leadership within the BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- RSS
- Gurumurthy
- BJP
- politics
- alliances
- Chennai
- leadership
- PMK
- AIADMK
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Politics Heats Up as BJP’s Annamalai Heads to Delhi
Crackdown in Chennai: Irani Gang's Reign of Crime Under Police Radar
Turkiye's Turmoil: Unrest and Politics Collide as Protests Escalate
Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Define WTT Star Contender Chennai Qualifiers
Delhi Politics Heats Up Over 'Illegal' Meat Sales During Navratri