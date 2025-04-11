Amit Shah's Unexpected Visit: Political Chess with RSS's Gurumurthy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made waves with an unscheduled visit to Chennai, where he engaged in political discussions with S Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak magazine and RSS ideologue.

Originally planned for a later time, Shah's afternoon visit surprised BJP leaders, as he discussed alliances and internal dynamics with Gurumurthy.

Amidst his visit, changes in BJP's ally, PMK, saw S Ramadoss reclaim its presidency, altering the political landscape as speculation continued over possible shifts in state leadership within the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)