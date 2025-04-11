Left Menu

Another Blow to Separatism: Jammu & Kashmir Mass Movement Embraces Unity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced another group's departure from the Hurriyat Conference, hailing the growing faith in the Indian Constitution. Twelve organizations have disengaged from the Hurriyat, aligning with PM Modi's vision for unity in India. This shift signals increased trust in the valley’s integration efforts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement has severed ties with the Hurriyat Conference. Shah made this announcement via social media platform X, highlighting the Modi government's unifying influence in Jammu & Kashmir.

Shah stated that so far, 12 organizations previously affiliated with the Hurriyat have renounced separatism, affirming their belief in India's Constitution. He attributed this trend as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

This trend follows recent departures by three other groups: Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front. Their decisions reflect increasing public trust in the Indian Constitution, a sentiment gaining momentum across the Kashmir Valley.

