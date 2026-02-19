Left Menu

Sundar Pichai Savors Bharat GI Coffee at India's AI Summit

Google CEO Sundar Pichai visited the Indian commerce ministry's Coffee Board stall at the AI Impact Summit, where he savored Bharat GI Coffee. The visit highlighted India's premium Geographical Indication coffees. The summit saw discussions on AI's role in transforming industries and global conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:32 IST
Sundar Pichai
  • Country:
  • India

At the AI Impact Summit, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made a much-anticipated visit to the commerce ministry's Coffee Board stall, spotlighting the essence of Bharat GI Coffee.

Against this vibrant backdrop, Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister, enthusiastically shared the event on social media, aligning the gathering's prominence with India's unique GI products.

Pichai's encounter underscored AI's transformative impact on industries, as he championed its potential to revolutionize scientific discoveries and aid emerging economies. The summit, a nexus for tech leaders, dove deep into the future trajectories of AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

