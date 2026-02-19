Sundar Pichai Savors Bharat GI Coffee at India's AI Summit

At the AI Impact Summit, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made a much-anticipated visit to the commerce ministry's Coffee Board stall, spotlighting the essence of Bharat GI Coffee.

Against this vibrant backdrop, Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister, enthusiastically shared the event on social media, aligning the gathering's prominence with India's unique GI products.

Pichai's encounter underscored AI's transformative impact on industries, as he championed its potential to revolutionize scientific discoveries and aid emerging economies. The summit, a nexus for tech leaders, dove deep into the future trajectories of AI.

