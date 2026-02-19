Left Menu

Tragic Gas Truck Explosion in Santiago: A Community Reels

A devastating explosion occurred in Santiago, Chile, when a truck carrying liquid gas crashed and exploded, killing at least three people. Authorities reported that ten others were injured, and several vehicles were damaged. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by local police forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Santiago witnessed a devastating incident when a truck transporting liquid gas crashed and exploded, leading to three fatalities, as confirmed by authorities. The tragedy unfolded on a Thursday, leaving ten individuals injured and seven smaller vehicles damaged.

Victor Vielma, the head of Chile's Carabineros police force, shared insights during a press conference. Vielma stated that the truck lost control and collided with a guardrail, although the reasons for the mishap remain under investigation.

The catastrophic event occurred in the northern region of Santiago, casting a pall over the community and prompting an urgent response from emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

