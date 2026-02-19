Tragic Gas Truck Explosion in Santiago: A Community Reels
A devastating explosion occurred in Santiago, Chile, when a truck carrying liquid gas crashed and exploded, killing at least three people. Authorities reported that ten others were injured, and several vehicles were damaged. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by local police forces.
Victor Vielma, the head of Chile's Carabineros police force, shared insights during a press conference. Vielma stated that the truck lost control and collided with a guardrail, although the reasons for the mishap remain under investigation.
The catastrophic event occurred in the northern region of Santiago, casting a pall over the community and prompting an urgent response from emergency services.
