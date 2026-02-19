Tragic Gas Truck Explosion in Santiago: A Community Reels

Santiago witnessed a devastating incident when a truck transporting liquid gas crashed and exploded, leading to three fatalities, as confirmed by authorities. The tragedy unfolded on a Thursday, leaving ten individuals injured and seven smaller vehicles damaged.

Victor Vielma, the head of Chile's Carabineros police force, shared insights during a press conference. Vielma stated that the truck lost control and collided with a guardrail, although the reasons for the mishap remain under investigation.

The catastrophic event occurred in the northern region of Santiago, casting a pall over the community and prompting an urgent response from emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)