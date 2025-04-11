Left Menu

Protests Erupt: Kerala CM Faces Backlash over Daughter’s Alleged Scandal

Activists from KSU and Youth Congress protested against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding his resignation. The protests follow reports implicating his daughter, T Veena, in an illicit payment scandal investigated by the SFIO. Protesters insist on accountability and demand job appointments for civil police officer rank holders.

Pressure mounts on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as KSU and Youth Congress activists demand his resignation. The outcry comes after allegations surfaced about his daughter, T Veena, being involved in an illicit payment scandal.

Protestors waved black flags at Vijayan during his visit to Kochi for the inauguration of the first All India Police Badminton Cluster. Authorities were forced to manage the situation by detaining several demonstrators.

A woman among the protesters alleged both the Chief Minister and his daughter were implicated in the scandal. Youth Congress workers are simultaneously calling for job positions for civil police officer rank holders currently protesting in front of the Secretariat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

