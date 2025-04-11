Protests Erupt: Kerala CM Faces Backlash over Daughter’s Alleged Scandal

Pressure mounts on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as KSU and Youth Congress activists demand his resignation. The outcry comes after allegations surfaced about his daughter, T Veena, being involved in an illicit payment scandal.

Protestors waved black flags at Vijayan during his visit to Kochi for the inauguration of the first All India Police Badminton Cluster. Authorities were forced to manage the situation by detaining several demonstrators.

A woman among the protesters alleged both the Chief Minister and his daughter were implicated in the scandal. Youth Congress workers are simultaneously calling for job positions for civil police officer rank holders currently protesting in front of the Secretariat.

