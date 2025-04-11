Left Menu

Global Economy Strained by U.S.-China Tariffs

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has publicly criticized the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States, claiming they have severely damaged the global economic and trade order. The Premier addressed these concerns during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, marking his first public statement on the issue since their introduction by President Trump.

The global economic landscape is under duress following an assertion by Chinese Premier Li Qiang regarding the adversities imposed by U.S.-China tariffs. In a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Li condemned the tariffs as detrimental to global trade processes.

Li's dialogue with Sanchez, prominently reported by Chinese state media, underscores the widespread ramifications that the tariffs have inflicted on the international economy. The bilateral imposition of these tariffs has heralded a period of economic upheaval, complicating international trade dynamics.

This commentary represents Li's initial public reaction to the tariffs since their implementation by U.S. President Donald Trump on April 9, spotlighting a significant geopolitical tension impacting global economic stability.

