Trade Talks: U.S. Navigates Global Tariff Challenges

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer plans discussions with Taiwan on tariffs after extensive talks with Vietnam. Future discussions with Israel are also anticipated, following President Trump's temporary reduction of significant tariffs on multiple countries. Greer remarks, "I have a full dance card."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:34 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is set to engage in crucial tariff discussions with his Taiwanese counterpart on Friday. This follows an earlier comprehensive conversation with Vietnamese officials.

Amid President Donald Trump's temporary reduction in hefty tariffs on numerous countries, Greer is also preparing to address similar issues with Israeli representatives in the coming days.

Expressing the busy schedule ahead, Greer commented, "I have a full dance card," in an interview with Fox News, highlighting the dynamic nature of international trade negotiations.

