Dalvir Singh Goldy's Congress Comeback Sparks Political Waves

Former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy has rejoined the Congress party, with his return announced by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Previously, Goldy left Congress for the Aam Aadmi Party, but after a brief period, he has now returned to Congress amidst significant political attention.

Updated: 12-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:11 IST
In a significant political move, former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy has returned to the Congress party. The announcement was made in the presence of Bhupesh Baghel, Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab.

Goldy's return was warmly welcomed by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who shared the news on social media, highlighting Goldy's formal rejoining of the Congress fold.

Goldy, who had quit the Congress last year to join AAP, has a history of electoral contests, having unsuccessfully fought both assembly and Lok Sabha elections. His return marks a notable shift in Punjab's political landscape.

