Dalvir Singh Goldy's Congress Comeback Sparks Political Waves

In a significant political move, former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy has returned to the Congress party. The announcement was made in the presence of Bhupesh Baghel, Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab.

Goldy's return was warmly welcomed by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who shared the news on social media, highlighting Goldy's formal rejoining of the Congress fold.

Goldy, who had quit the Congress last year to join AAP, has a history of electoral contests, having unsuccessfully fought both assembly and Lok Sabha elections. His return marks a notable shift in Punjab's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)