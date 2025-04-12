Gabon Heads to Polls: A Pivotal Election After Military Coup

Voters in Gabon are casting their ballots in a landmark presidential election, the first since a military coup dismantled a 50-year political dynasty. The election, seen as crucial for the nation, comes as interim President Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema seeks to solidify his power.

Gen. Oligui Nguema, who led the coup that ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, is favorably positioned to win and promises to restore civilian rule. This vote draws a registered list of about 920,000 individuals, with a substantial portion based overseas, yet it is set against a backdrop of economic disparity.

Challenges remain, as opposition figures like former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze voice concerns over the election's fairness. Despite the skepticism, the election symbolizes hope for change among Gabon's 2.3 million citizens, a third of whom live in poverty.

