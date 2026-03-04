Young Voters Torn Over U.S.-Iran Conflict as Support for Trump Wavers

Michael Leary, a student, is faced with uneasy questions regarding President Trump's 'America First' policy following the U.S. military strikes on Iran. The death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stirred hope but also fears of a prolonged Middle East conflict.

This sentiment was echoed among other Trump-supporting students interviewed by Reuters at Saint Anselm College. Young male voters, whose unexpected support helped Trump's 2024 resurgence, now express uncertainty, wary of Trump's approach to the Iran situation amidst dissatisfaction with ongoing inflation and immigration policies.

With only one in four Americans backing the strikes, the pressure mounts for Trump to quickly stabilize the situation to retain support. As the Iran crisis evolves, its outcome may significantly influence Trump's approval ratings, potentially affecting Republican prospects in the upcoming midterms.