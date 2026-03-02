TMC Launches 'Tapashilir Sanglap' to Woo West Bengal's SC/ST Voters

In a strategic move ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has unveiled a 60-day mass outreach campaign named 'Tapashilir Sanglap' targeting 84 constituencies dominated by Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

According to TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, the program is slated to commence on March 5 following the Holi festival. The initiative aims to connect with grassroots voters through specialized team visits.

Accusations against the BJP form a core part of the campaign, highlighting alleged financial neglect and insulting policies towards marginalized communities. This effort aligns with TMC's push for a fourth consecutive term, as the state's Assembly elections are anticipated in April.

