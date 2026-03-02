Left Menu

TMC Launches 'Tapashilir Sanglap' to Woo West Bengal's SC/ST Voters

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced a two-month outreach campaign, 'Tapashilir Sanglap', targeting 84 SC/ST-majority assembly constituencies in West Bengal. This initiative, set to begin post-Holi, aims to highlight state welfare initiatives while accusing BJP of marginalizing efforts and financial deprivation against West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:51 IST
TMC Launches 'Tapashilir Sanglap' to Woo West Bengal's SC/ST Voters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has unveiled a 60-day mass outreach campaign named 'Tapashilir Sanglap' targeting 84 constituencies dominated by Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

According to TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, the program is slated to commence on March 5 following the Holi festival. The initiative aims to connect with grassroots voters through specialized team visits.

Accusations against the BJP form a core part of the campaign, highlighting alleged financial neglect and insulting policies towards marginalized communities. This effort aligns with TMC's push for a fourth consecutive term, as the state's Assembly elections are anticipated in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

 India
2
Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Global Markets

Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Glob...

 Global
3
Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

 India
4
Tata Motors to make new investment in hydrogen truck at Jharkhand's Jamshedpur facility: TATA Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran in Ranchi.

Tata Motors to make new investment in hydrogen truck at Jharkhand's Jamshedp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026