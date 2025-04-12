Honoring a Braveheart: JCO's Sacrifice at the LoC

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, alongside Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, paid homage to a junior commissioned officer (JCO) who died heroically during a counter-infiltration mission against terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu.

A solemn wreath-laying service for Subedar Kuldeep Chand took place Saturday afternoon at Tanda military garrison in Jammu's Akhnoor sector. His body was subsequently sent to Himachal Pradesh for last rites, accompanied by senior army, police, and civil officials.

The JCO fell in a gunfight Friday night in the Keri-Bhattal area. Lt Governor Sinha hailed Chand's bravery, reminding the nation of his ultimate sacrifice, while Army Chief acknowledged their collective condolences to Chand's bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)