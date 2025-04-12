Left Menu

Honoring a Braveheart: JCO's Sacrifice at the LoC

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi honored a junior commissioned officer who lost his life in a counter-infiltration operation near the LoC. A wreath-laying ceremony was held for Subedar Kuldeep Chand with high-ranking officials paying respects. Chand's valor remains a testament to his dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:07 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, alongside Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, paid homage to a junior commissioned officer (JCO) who died heroically during a counter-infiltration mission against terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu.

A solemn wreath-laying service for Subedar Kuldeep Chand took place Saturday afternoon at Tanda military garrison in Jammu's Akhnoor sector. His body was subsequently sent to Himachal Pradesh for last rites, accompanied by senior army, police, and civil officials.

The JCO fell in a gunfight Friday night in the Keri-Bhattal area. Lt Governor Sinha hailed Chand's bravery, reminding the nation of his ultimate sacrifice, while Army Chief acknowledged their collective condolences to Chand's bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

