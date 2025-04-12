Sukhbir Badal Re-Elected: A Comeback to Lead Shiromani Akali Dal

Sukhbir Singh Badal has been re-elected as the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal at the party's general delegate session in Amritsar. His candidacy was proposed by the working president, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, and seconded by Paramjit Singh Sarna.

The significant session took place at the Teja Singh Samundari Hall located within the historic Sri Darbar Sahib complex. The event was attended by high-profile party leaders, including Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema, as well as senior leader Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal.

Badal's return to leadership comes after his resignation as party president on November 16, 2024, which occurred amid allegations of religious misconduct declared by the Akal Takht. The Shiromani Akali Dal later accepted his resignation in January and embarked on a new membership drive.

