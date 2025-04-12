Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Criticizes Congress for INDIA Bloc Silence

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has criticized the Congress for not addressing questions about the status of the INDIA bloc in its recent meeting in Ahmedabad. Sena leader Sanjay Raut urged for continuous dialogue between Congress and the alliance constituents. It also questioned Congress's strategy in upcoming state polls.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has voiced concerns over the Congress's handling of the INDIA bloc, questioning its commitment during a recent meeting in Ahmedabad. Sanjay Raut, a prominent Sena (UBT) leader, emphasized the need for ongoing dialogue with the alliance partners, which he suggested has dwindled.

An editorial in 'Saamana', the party's publication, criticized the Congress for focusing solely on its issues at the meeting, ignoring broader alliance concerns. The piece questioned the bloc's status post-election and urged Congress to clarify its stance, especially regarding state elections in Bihar, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) further noted that without strategic partnerships, particularly with AAP, Congress could inadvertently support BJP's political edge. It called for reinforced collaboration among opposition parties to challenge the ruling government effectively.

