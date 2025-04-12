Left Menu

Youth Congress Protests Against Rising Fuel Prices

The Indian Youth Congress held a demonstration on Raisina Road to protest the increase in prices of CNG, LPG, petrol, and diesel. They accuse the central government of economic mismanagement and say the rising costs burden the common people. The protest aligns with recent excise duty hikes on fuel.

Updated: 12-04-2025 18:08 IST
  • India

On Saturday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) rallied outside its office on Raisina Road, voicing discontent over the recent surge in CNG, LPG, petrol, and diesel prices. The protest aimed to call attention to what they perceive as the central government's failure in economic management, blaming the Modi administration for shifting the burden of US tariffs onto the populace.

Many protesters highlighted the stark increase in fuel prices, noting that despite lower international crude oil rates, domestic petrol and diesel costs remain steep. For instance, compared to the UPA government's tenure when an LPG cylinder cost Rs 400, the price now exceeds Rs 1,000, according to a protester speaking to PTI.

IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib argued that the government is unfairly passing its economic inefficiencies onto average citizens in response to pressures from international relations. The protest coincided with the government's recent announcement of a hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel, with expectations that these increases will not affect retail prices due to falling global oil prices.

