High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran-U.S. Talks in Oman

Iran and the United States commenced indirect talks in Oman on Saturday, facilitated by Oman's foreign minister. The discussions aim to restart negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program, amidst mounting regional tensions and the potential threat of U.S. military action.

Leading the Iranian delegation is Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, with Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff heading the U.S. delegation. Both sides are engaging in indirect exchanges, expressing hopes for early understandings on further diplomatic negotiations.

Key issues include regional de-escalation, prisoner exchanges, and easing sanctions in exchange for nuclear program control. The stakes are high, as failure could escalate fears of broader conflicts. Iran's Supreme Leader has empowered Araqchi to negotiate, yet Iran remains firm on its defense capabilities, warning against aggression.

