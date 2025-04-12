Union Minister Advocates for 'One Nation, One Election'

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a compelling case for holding simultaneous elections, emphasizing the disruption frequently held polls cause to national progress.

During a symposium in Patna, Chouhan suggested that simultaneous elections could facilitate smoother governance, recalling the original system before the 1960s when dismissed state governments caused discontinuity.

He addressed skepticism by citing Odisha's 2019 elections, where voters selected candidates from different parties for national and state offices, demonstrating voter independence. Chouhan also highlighted the financial and operational burdens elections impose, urging public awareness and engagement from students.

(With inputs from agencies.)