Iran-U.S. Talks in Oman Amid Nuclear Tensions

Iran and the U.S. engaged in indirect talks in Oman focused on de-escalating tensions and Iran's nuclear program. The meetings, marking a rare dialogue with the Trump administration, aim to ease political friction. Both sides agreed to reconvene next week, striving for diplomatic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tension between Iran and the United States soared as the two countries held indirect talks in Oman on Saturday. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called the dialogue 'productive' and highlighted that both sides agreed to continue negotiations next week, although specifics remain undisclosed.

The negotiations, mediated by Oman, primarily revolve around de-escalating regional tensions and addressing Iran's advancing nuclear program. The U.S. delegation, led by President Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, maintains a firm stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions. The dialogue comes amid increased regional conflicts, including missile exchanges and rising geopolitical instability.

Both nations remain steadfast in their fundamental positions, with Iran expressing skepticism over reaching an agreement and Trump demanding a face-to-face meeting. Any failure in talks could exacerbate fears of a broader conflict in a region pivotal to global oil exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

