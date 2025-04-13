Housing Plans Clash in Australia's Tight Election Race

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, unveiled his Labour party's election campaign with a major focus on housing affordability, promising to build 1.2 million homes by 2030. This effort aims to ease growing dissatisfaction over the lack of affordable housing in the country.

Albanese's government promises to guarantee a portion of first-home buyers' loans, enabling purchases with minimal deposits, and pledges further investments in grants. Meanwhile, opposition leader Peter Dutton counters with a tax relief proposal, positioning it as a rival solution to the housing crisis.

As both parties vie to capture votes in Australia's upcoming elections, Albanese and Dutton emphasize their commitments and leadership experiences, aiming to address the critical issue of home ownership amidst rising living costs.

