Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Debate
The Karnataka government is carefully considering the caste census report, which has ignited political debates. The report suggests increasing the OBC reservation, raising concerns among dominant communities like Vokkaligas and Lingayats. The decision is expected to affect the political landscape significantly.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has stated that the administration will not make any rushed decisions regarding the recently tabled Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as the 'caste census'.
The caste census report, presented by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last year, has stirred political tensions. The report recommends increasing the OBC reservation, an idea that has since met with resistance from influential communities including the Vokkaligas and Lingayats.
As debates intensify, the state government is set to discuss the findings at a special cabinet meeting. Lawmakers express concerns regarding the survey's impact on Karnataka's socio-political dynamics, as leaders urge a cautious approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VCK President Urges New Dalit Reservation Legislation Amidst Waqf Bill Controversy
Bihar Congress Women's Wing Protests for Reservation Rights
Transforming Manuscript Preservation: AI and Advanced Technologies Lead the Way
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Renewed Legal Challenges in Mysore Development Case
Telangana's Rising Demand: Increasing BC Reservations