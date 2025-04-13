Left Menu

UK Maintains Rigid Food Standards Amidst US Tariff Talks

The UK firmly holds onto its food safety standards despite ongoing trade negotiations with the US for lower tariffs on British exports. Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds emphasized the nation's commitment to present sanitation standards while hints emerged about potential negotiations concerning compatible practices with parts of the U.S. food industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to food safety, refusing to relax its standards in ongoing trade discussions with the United States. Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds reinforced that the UK will not compromise on its food regulations to secure lower tariffs on British exports, amidst President Donald Trump's recent tariff impositions.

The United States has levied a 10% tariff on most British imports and a 25% rate on cars, steel, and aluminum. While these tariffs are on the lower end compared to other nations, Reynolds expressed disappointment over the heightened trade barriers. Earlier negotiations suggested the potential framework for a deal was in place, but significant progress has yet to materialize.

During an interview with Sky News, Reynolds reiterated the UK's stance against altering its SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) standards, despite pressure for change from certain quarters in the past. Meanwhile, potential areas of negotiation have been identified, focusing on parts of the US food industry that already meet British standards. The UK's online safety regulations remain another contentious area, as recent laws impose hefty penalties on major tech companies failing to comply with British moderation standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

