Hong Kong's Democratic Party Faces Potential Disbandment Amidst Political Pressures

Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, is contemplating disbandment, reflecting the shrinking political freedoms as China intensifies its control over the city. Over 90 percent of its members sanctioned the decision, according to Chairman Lo Kin-hei, with a final vote expected in the coming months.

The party has been significantly weakened since China's imposition of a national security law in response to widespread anti-government demonstrations in 2019. The law has led to the prosecution of many activists and former lawmakers. As a result, the party has abstained from participating in elections due to recent electoral changes ensuring only 'patriots' can run.

Founded in 1994, the Democratic Party has long served as a moderate pro-democracy entity willing to engage in dialogue with Beijing. However, the current political landscape and societal pressures have drastically shifted, compelling the party to evaluate its future under ongoing threats to individual members.

