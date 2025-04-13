President Trump's Health: A Detailed Overview

In a detailed health report released on Sunday, President Donald Trump, aged 78, has been confirmed to be in excellent health, according to White House physician U.S. Navy Captain Sean Barbella. The report was released following Trump's routine physical examination, which took place two days prior.

Barbella's report highlights that Trump's high cholesterol levels are well-controlled, with the president being on medications rosuvastatin and ezetimibe. The report also documents scarring on Trump's right ear from a past assassination attempt, as well as his complete recovery from a severe COVID-19 bout during his 2020 campaign.

Additionally, Trump maintains all recommended vaccinations and scored a perfect 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. The documentation further notes his active schedule, including daily meetings and golf events, contributing significantly to his robust health profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)