President Trump's Health: A Detailed Overview

A recent health report confirms that President Donald Trump, aged 78, is in excellent cognitive and physical condition following a routine physical. The report highlights controlled high cholesterol, a past gunshot wound, and his COVID-19 recovery. Trump's cognitive test scores were perfect, and his active lifestyle continues to benefit his health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:27 IST
President Donald Trump

In a detailed health report released on Sunday, President Donald Trump, aged 78, has been confirmed to be in excellent health, according to White House physician U.S. Navy Captain Sean Barbella. The report was released following Trump's routine physical examination, which took place two days prior.

Barbella's report highlights that Trump's high cholesterol levels are well-controlled, with the president being on medications rosuvastatin and ezetimibe. The report also documents scarring on Trump's right ear from a past assassination attempt, as well as his complete recovery from a severe COVID-19 bout during his 2020 campaign.

Additionally, Trump maintains all recommended vaccinations and scored a perfect 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. The documentation further notes his active schedule, including daily meetings and golf events, contributing significantly to his robust health profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

