Left Menu

Trump Blocks Steel Bid: National Interest at Forefront

President Trump opposes a foreign takeover of U.S. Steel, specifically a $14 billion bid by Japan's Nippon Steel. His comments, reiterating earlier sentiments, caused a 7% drop in U.S. Steel shares. Plans for significant investment continue as both companies engage with the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 07:41 IST
Trump Blocks Steel Bid: National Interest at Forefront
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance against a foreign company controlling U.S. Steel, casting doubt on a $14 billion acquisition bid by Japan's Nippon Steel. Trump's comments follow similar statements made earlier, which notably led to a 7% decline in U.S. Steel's share prices.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasized his desire to prevent U.S. Steel from falling under Japanese ownership, stating, "I don't want to see U.S. Steel go to Japan." This has sparked uncertainty around the proposed deal.

Despite the tensions, both U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel are working closely with the Trump administration to ensure a significant investment in line with national interests. Efforts are ongoing to gain approval for the transaction, balancing corporate ambitions with governmental priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025