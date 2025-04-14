Thune's Senate Leadership: Balancing Tradition and Transformation

The Senate worked late into Friday morning with Republican John Thune, its new majority leader, guiding the proceedings. After a long session, senators confirmed retired Lt. Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff around 2 a.m.

This marked a challenging beginning for the Senate, which experienced several all-night sessions and maneuvered through the fastest Cabinet confirmation process in two decades. Despite President Trump's push to bypass confirmation procedures, Thune advocated for a traditional approach, preserving the Senate's constitutional role.

Thune's leadership has been vital as the Senate grapples with Trump's controversial Cabinet choices and policy directions. His strategy maintains Senate procedures while addressing new executive challenges, reflecting a careful balance between party loyalty and legislative integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)