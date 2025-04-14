Minister Accuses Opposition of Misusing Ambedkar's Legacy

On Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar criticized the Opposition for politicizing Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy without genuine respect for his contributions to India's constitutional framework.

Kumar claimed that the Opposition has historically used Ambedkar's name for political gain, violating the Constitution they now parade, specifically citing the Emergency imposed through constitutional amendments.

He reiterated the BJP's commitment to the Constitution, attributing recent advancements for backward communities to the NDA government under PM Modi, and emphasized the development efforts of pilgrimage sites linked to Ambedkar.

