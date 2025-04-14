Former Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi Passes Away at 85

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has died at the age of 85 from heart disease, as confirmed by the Institut Jantung Negara in Kuala Lumpur where he was receiving treatment.

Abdullah, who was Malaysia's fifth prime minister, served from 2003 until 2009. He left politics after being pressured to resign following the ruling coalition's poor performance in the national elections.

In 2022, his condition was further complicated when his son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, disclosed that Abdullah was suffering from dementia, which had been progressively deteriorating his ability to speak and recognize family members.

