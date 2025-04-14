Left Menu

Former Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi Passes Away at 85

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has passed away at the age of 85 due to heart disease. He led Malaysia from 2003 to 2009 before resigning due to poor election results. In 2022, it was revealed he suffered from dementia, affecting his speech and memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:25 IST
Former Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi Passes Away at 85

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has died at the age of 85 from heart disease, as confirmed by the Institut Jantung Negara in Kuala Lumpur where he was receiving treatment.

Abdullah, who was Malaysia's fifth prime minister, served from 2003 until 2009. He left politics after being pressured to resign following the ruling coalition's poor performance in the national elections.

In 2022, his condition was further complicated when his son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, disclosed that Abdullah was suffering from dementia, which had been progressively deteriorating his ability to speak and recognize family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025