BJP Leader Visits Malda Relief Camp Amidst Murshidabad Violence

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar visited a relief camp in Malda, where families from Murshidabad sought refuge due to violence over the Wakf Amendment Act. Majumdar alleged that fundamental forces were behind the violence and criticized state government's handling. Relief measures continue as tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's West Bengal president, Sukanta Majumdar, visited a relief camp in Malda district on Monday, where many families from Murshidabad have taken refuge. The displacement resulted from violent protests over the Wakf Amendment Act.

During his visit, Majumdar connected with the displaced families, highlighting the dire conditions many face, including threats and property destruction. He criticized the state's response, accusing them of restricting central forces and failing to protect citizens.

The visit included the inauguration of a control room to streamline relief efforts. Despite government assurances, tensions remain high as officials address the needs of the displaced, while the BJP plans statewide protests to draw attention to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

