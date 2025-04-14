Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Karnataka Caste Census, Calls for Fresh Survey

The BJP has raised objections to the Karnataka government's caste census, deeming it outdated and unscientific. They have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to conduct a new survey and to hold an all-party meeting. Key officials in Congress reportedly have differing views on the matter.

Updated: 14-04-2025 19:02 IST
BJP Criticizes Karnataka Caste Census, Calls for Fresh Survey
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has publicly criticized the recent caste census report released by the Karnataka government, labeling it as outdated and lacking scientific merit. The BJP is urging the state government to discard the report and conduct a new, rigorous survey.

In a press conference, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra called upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to organize an all-party meeting before initiating a fresh survey. He pointed out the inconsistencies and lack of clarity within the Congress party regarding the report.

The state BJP chief highlighted the apparent disagreement among top Congress leaders, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, on the issue. He emphasized the need for the ruling party to discuss the report's implications in a Cabinet meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

