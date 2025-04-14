Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's Impact on Constitutional Institutions

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the BJP governments at both state and national levels of eroding constitutional institutions nurtured over decades.

Speaking to reporters after an Ambedkar Jayanti event in Tonk district, Pilot lamented that marginalized communities continue to live under adverse conditions due to the current regime's policies.

He censured the Bhajan Lal Sharma government for their empty rhetoric and criticized the recent delimitation exercise, suggesting it was designed to favor the BJP politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)