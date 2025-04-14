Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's Impact on Constitutional Institutions

Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized BJP governments for undermining constitutional institutions and isolating deprived communities. During an Ambedkar Jayanti event, he accused the BJP of using empty promises and questioned the legitimacy of the delimitation process aimed at political gain.

Updated: 14-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:59 IST
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the BJP governments at both state and national levels of eroding constitutional institutions nurtured over decades.

Speaking to reporters after an Ambedkar Jayanti event in Tonk district, Pilot lamented that marginalized communities continue to live under adverse conditions due to the current regime's policies.

He censured the Bhajan Lal Sharma government for their empty rhetoric and criticized the recent delimitation exercise, suggesting it was designed to favor the BJP politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

