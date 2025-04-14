Left Menu

MP Tulip Siddiq Denies Allegations amid Political Turmoil

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq faces allegations by Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission but denies wrongdoing, attributing the claims to a politically motivated smear campaign. Her spokesperson and lawyers assert no evidence supports the accusations. Starmer praised Siddiq's work, highlighting her role in financial inclusion and Banking Hubs initiatives.

MP Tulip Siddiq Denies Allegations amid Political Turmoil
Labour Party MP Tulip Siddiq, niece of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has strongly refuted accusations of wrongdoing as reports emerged alleging an arrest warrant from Dhaka's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Her lawyers have not received any direct communication from the authorities.

Siddiq described the allegations as a politically motivated campaign aimed at harassing her and emphasized the lack of evidence. Her spokesperson also confirmed the absence of any response from the ACC, denying the existence of an arrest warrant.

Despite stepping down as UK's treasury minister citing family connections as a distraction, Siddiq continues to be recognized by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for her contributions to UK's financial initiatives. Classified under Category 2 Type B, Bangladesh must provide prima facie evidence to support any extradition request linked to the warrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

