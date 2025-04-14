Left Menu

Trump and Bukele: A Controversial Alliance on Immigration and Security

President Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele met to strengthen ties on immigration and security. The Trump administration has deported hundreds, including Venezuelans, to El Salvador under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Controversy surrounds detention conditions and alleged human rights abuses in El Salvador's prison system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:12 IST
Trump and Bukele: A Controversial Alliance on Immigration and Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump met with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the White House on Monday to discuss immigration and security cooperation. While praised by the Trump administration, Bukele's approach has drawn criticism for alleged human rights abuses in El Salvador's high-security prisons.

The Trump administration has used the Alien Enemies Act to deport hundreds to El Salvador, including mistakenly deporting a Maryland resident. The administration contends that the deportees are vetted gang members, while critics argue many have been denied due process.

Tensions rise as the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongly deported to a facility in El Salvador, garners attention. Despite court orders, the Trump administration claims no obligation to aid his return, further straining the alliance and drawing protests from advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025