Trump and Bukele: A Controversial Alliance on Immigration and Security

President Donald Trump met with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the White House on Monday to discuss immigration and security cooperation. While praised by the Trump administration, Bukele's approach has drawn criticism for alleged human rights abuses in El Salvador's high-security prisons.

The Trump administration has used the Alien Enemies Act to deport hundreds to El Salvador, including mistakenly deporting a Maryland resident. The administration contends that the deportees are vetted gang members, while critics argue many have been denied due process.

Tensions rise as the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongly deported to a facility in El Salvador, garners attention. Despite court orders, the Trump administration claims no obligation to aid his return, further straining the alliance and drawing protests from advocates.

