UK Sanctions Foxtrot Network Over European Attacks

The British government announced sanctions targeting the Swedish-based Iranian criminal organization, the Foxtrot Network, along with its leader, Rawa Majid, for orchestrating attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets across Europe.

This move includes an asset freeze on the network and additional measures like an asset freeze and travel ban on Majid. These actions reflect the UK's stance against those supporting Iranian-backed violence, stated Foreign Minister David Lammy.

The UK claims numerous Iranian plots aimed at kidnapping or harming British nationals since early 2022. In March, the government sought increased scrutiny on Iranian political activities, demanding transparency from Tehran, which the US also sanctioned in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)