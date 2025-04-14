Left Menu

UK Sanctions Foxtrot Network Over European Attacks

The UK government has sanctioned the Swedish-based Iranian criminal group, Foxtrot Network, and its leader Rawa Majid for their involvement in attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets in Europe. The sanctions include asset freezes and a travel ban in response to Iran-backed plots to harm European and American entities.

Updated: 14-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government announced sanctions targeting the Swedish-based Iranian criminal organization, the Foxtrot Network, along with its leader, Rawa Majid, for orchestrating attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets across Europe.

This move includes an asset freeze on the network and additional measures like an asset freeze and travel ban on Majid. These actions reflect the UK's stance against those supporting Iranian-backed violence, stated Foreign Minister David Lammy.

The UK claims numerous Iranian plots aimed at kidnapping or harming British nationals since early 2022. In March, the government sought increased scrutiny on Iranian political activities, demanding transparency from Tehran, which the US also sanctioned in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

