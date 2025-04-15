President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, abolishing limitations on shower water flow, a move he claims will safeguard his 'beautiful hair.'

This order seeks to dismantle the water efficiency and conservation measures set by his Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, according to a White House fact sheet. It claims that overregulation stifles the economy, entrenches bureaucracies, and restrains personal liberties.

The order instructs the Energy Department to abandon Obama's definition of efficient shower heads. Although Trump expressed interest in extending the scope to other water-using appliances, the current directive pertains solely to shower heads, allowing Americans more freedom when using their showers.

