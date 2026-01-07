Left Menu

Maharashtra's Whip Conundrum: Opposition Parties Struggle with New Regulations

Maharashtra's legislative assembly faces a stalemate as a new government resolution imposes a 10% threshold for appointing chief whips, sidelining opposition parties. The resolution standardizes facilities for whips, reflecting earlier orders. Opposition criticism highlights perceived BJP bias in denying parties state-supported privileges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:54 IST
Maharashtra's Whip Conundrum: Opposition Parties Struggle with New Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Maharashtra legislative assembly is currently without a leader of opposition and may see opposition parties struggling to appoint a chief whip, due to a new government resolution. This resolution mandates a minimum strength of 10% of the total House for any party to appoint a chief whip, a condition that no opposition party currently meets.

The resolution, consolidating prior orders from 2018 and 2021, establishes standardized facilities and status for chief whips that require parties to meet certain eligibility criteria. The assembly's current ruling coalition, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, easily surpasses this threshold, while opposition parties like Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) fall short.

Critics, including Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, argue that the move reflects a typical BJP government strategy of limiting privileges to opposition parties, framing the change as an example of lacking basic decency in political conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny

Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Tensions Rise: U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Tensions Rise: U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Amid Geopolitical Tensio...

 Global
3
Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

 United States
4
Supreme Court Upholds Arbitral Independence, Limiting Judicial Intrusion

Supreme Court Upholds Arbitral Independence, Limiting Judicial Intrusion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026