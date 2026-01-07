Maharashtra's Whip Conundrum: Opposition Parties Struggle with New Regulations
Maharashtra's legislative assembly faces a stalemate as a new government resolution imposes a 10% threshold for appointing chief whips, sidelining opposition parties. The resolution standardizes facilities for whips, reflecting earlier orders. Opposition criticism highlights perceived BJP bias in denying parties state-supported privileges.
In a significant political development, the Maharashtra legislative assembly is currently without a leader of opposition and may see opposition parties struggling to appoint a chief whip, due to a new government resolution. This resolution mandates a minimum strength of 10% of the total House for any party to appoint a chief whip, a condition that no opposition party currently meets.
The resolution, consolidating prior orders from 2018 and 2021, establishes standardized facilities and status for chief whips that require parties to meet certain eligibility criteria. The assembly's current ruling coalition, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, easily surpasses this threshold, while opposition parties like Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) fall short.
Critics, including Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, argue that the move reflects a typical BJP government strategy of limiting privileges to opposition parties, framing the change as an example of lacking basic decency in political conduct.
