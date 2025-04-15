Nagenthran Navigates Tamil Nadu Politics: Seat-Allotment Conundrum

Nainar Nagenthran, the BJP President in Tamil Nadu, addressed crucial questions about seat allocation for allies such as Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) for the 2026 Assembly polls. This follows the recent alliance between BJP and AIADMK.

Nagenthran, known for his calm demeanor, commented on continuing to highlight public issues in the Assembly. Despite varying leadership styles with his predecessor K Annamalai, Nagenthran emphasized his dedication to advancing BJP's objectives.

The potential inclusion of allies in seat-sharing discussions remains a topic for BJP and AIADMK leadership. With the 2026 elections under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, Nagenthran remains confident in the NDA bloc's success against the ruling DMK in upcoming polls.

