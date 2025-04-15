Left Menu

Nagenthran Navigates Tamil Nadu Politics: Seat-Allotment Conundrum

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran discusses seat allotment for allies Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for the 2026 Assembly polls. Amid alliance talks with AIADMK, Nagenthran maintains a soft approach and highlights the BJP's steadfast goals despite internal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 09:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nainar Nagenthran, the BJP President in Tamil Nadu, addressed crucial questions about seat allocation for allies such as Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) for the 2026 Assembly polls. This follows the recent alliance between BJP and AIADMK.

Nagenthran, known for his calm demeanor, commented on continuing to highlight public issues in the Assembly. Despite varying leadership styles with his predecessor K Annamalai, Nagenthran emphasized his dedication to advancing BJP's objectives.

The potential inclusion of allies in seat-sharing discussions remains a topic for BJP and AIADMK leadership. With the 2026 elections under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, Nagenthran remains confident in the NDA bloc's success against the ruling DMK in upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

