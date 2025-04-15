Sarah Palin's Defamation Retrial Against New York Times Commences

Opening statements are set to kick off on Tuesday in the highly-anticipated retrial of Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times in Manhattan. The case centers around a 2017 editorial which Palin argues falsely connected her to a mass shooting.

This retrial comes after a 2022 decision which ruled against Palin was overturned by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, citing judicial errors. The editorial, titled 'America's Lethal Politics,' was quickly corrected by the Times, yet Palin claims significant reputational damage.

The trial also touches on key issues regarding U.S. defamation law, particularly the 'actual malice' standard established by New York Times v. Sullivan. Palin's case seeks to test these protections, although her challenge may have come too late according to the courts.

