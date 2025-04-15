Bengal Unrest: Adityanath Criticizes Mamata, Highlights Waqf Law Clash
Yogi Adityanath criticized Mamata Banerjee for her silence on West Bengal's unrest amid protests against the Waqf law. He advocated strict action against rioters and praised the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, claiming it will prevent land grabbing. Security has been intensified to curb further violence.
In a potent critique of West Bengal's leadership, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Mamata Banerjee of remaining silent amidst the state's violent protests against the Waqf law. He further condemned the characterization of the rioters as 'messengers of peace.'
Adityanath, while speaking in Hardoi, emphasized the necessity of using force to control the rioters and applauded the legal system for deploying central forces to protect minorities in Murshidabad. This region witnessed significant unrest recently, prompting authorities to act decisively.
The chief minister also lauded the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, suggesting it would curb land grabbing and pave the way for development projects. Enhanced security measures, including significant deployment of forces, are in place to prevent any resurgence of violence.
