Left Menu

Bengal Unrest: Adityanath Criticizes Mamata, Highlights Waqf Law Clash

Yogi Adityanath criticized Mamata Banerjee for her silence on West Bengal's unrest amid protests against the Waqf law. He advocated strict action against rioters and praised the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, claiming it will prevent land grabbing. Security has been intensified to curb further violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:38 IST
Bengal Unrest: Adityanath Criticizes Mamata, Highlights Waqf Law Clash
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a potent critique of West Bengal's leadership, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Mamata Banerjee of remaining silent amidst the state's violent protests against the Waqf law. He further condemned the characterization of the rioters as 'messengers of peace.'

Adityanath, while speaking in Hardoi, emphasized the necessity of using force to control the rioters and applauded the legal system for deploying central forces to protect minorities in Murshidabad. This region witnessed significant unrest recently, prompting authorities to act decisively.

The chief minister also lauded the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, suggesting it would curb land grabbing and pave the way for development projects. Enhanced security measures, including significant deployment of forces, are in place to prevent any resurgence of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025