Hemant Soren Steps Up as JMM's Central President

Hemant Soren was elected as the central president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), succeeding his father Shibu Soren, who became the 'founding patron' of the party. Shibu Soren led JMM for 38 years, while Hemant was the party's executive president since 2015. The changes were confirmed at the JMM's 13th Central Convention.

In a significant leadership shift, Hemant Soren has been appointed as the central president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party. This decision, made during the party's 13th Central Convention, marks a new era as Soren succeeds his father, Shibu Soren, the longstanding leader for 38 years.

Shibu Soren, who has been synonymous with JMM's identity, will now serve as the 'founding patron' of the party. This transition was proposed by senior leader Nalin Soren and seconded by Stephen Marandi, reflecting unanimity among the party's ranks.

The leadership handover symbolizes continuity within JMM, with Hemant Soren having previously held the role of executive president since 2015. The change is seen as a strategic move to invigorate the party's approach and maintain its influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

