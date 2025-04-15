Left Menu

Palin vs. The Press: A Defamation Saga Revived

Sarah Palin's defamation case against the New York Times has been revived for a retrial. Her lawsuit relates to a 2017 editorial alleging her incitement in a mass shooting. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a retrial due to previous judicial errors affecting the initial verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:07 IST
Palin vs. The Press: A Defamation Saga Revived

On Tuesday, Sarah Palin's legal team criticized the New York Times for not directly apologizing to her over disputed statements made in a 2017 editorial linking her to a mass shooting. This was part of opening statements as jurors reconvene for a retrial of Palin's defamation lawsuit against the newspaper.

A New York Times attorney informed the Manhattan federal court's jury that while the paper admitted its mistake, it issued a written apology and correction soon after the editorial was released online. Despite losing the initial 2022 trial, Palin's case was reopened after the appeals court identified judicial missteps.

Palin's lawsuit stems from a June 2017 editorial titled "America's Lethal Politics," suggesting she incited a 2011 mass shooting. The appellate court noted the trial judge's error in excluding certain evidence, leading to a fresh examination of allegations against both the Times and former editor James Bennet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025