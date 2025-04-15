Palin vs. The Press: A Defamation Saga Revived

On Tuesday, Sarah Palin's legal team criticized the New York Times for not directly apologizing to her over disputed statements made in a 2017 editorial linking her to a mass shooting. This was part of opening statements as jurors reconvene for a retrial of Palin's defamation lawsuit against the newspaper.

A New York Times attorney informed the Manhattan federal court's jury that while the paper admitted its mistake, it issued a written apology and correction soon after the editorial was released online. Despite losing the initial 2022 trial, Palin's case was reopened after the appeals court identified judicial missteps.

Palin's lawsuit stems from a June 2017 editorial titled "America's Lethal Politics," suggesting she incited a 2011 mass shooting. The appellate court noted the trial judge's error in excluding certain evidence, leading to a fresh examination of allegations against both the Times and former editor James Bennet.

(With inputs from agencies.)