Tamil Nadu's Political Tussle: Autonomy vs Centralization

Tamil Nadu forms a committee to examine state autonomy amid disputes with the Centre. Congress supports the move, while BJP criticizes it as a 'separatist act.' Chief Minister MK Stalin's decision follows criticism of Governor RN Ravi for delaying bill approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:51 IST
Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The formation of a high-level committee by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to examine the state's rights and autonomy vis-à-vis the Centre has stirred a political debate. Congress President K Selvaperunthagai backed the decision, describing it as the 'need of the hour' amid BJP's 'attacks' on federalism.

This development follows the Supreme Court's criticism of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for delaying state assembly bills. The committee, led by Retired Justice Kurian Joseph, aims to fortify state autonomy and is set to submit recommendations within two years. There is firm support from the Congress, but the BJP, ruling at the Centre, has condemned the move.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthiran has labeled the resolution as a 'separatist act,' accusing the DMK of attempting to hoard power. BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan remarked that the DMK's calls for autonomy surface in times of crisis. The political landscape remains charged as the autonomy discourse unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

