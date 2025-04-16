U.S. Judge Intensifies Probe into Trump's Defiance on Deportation Case
A U.S. judge demands documents and testimony on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation case, probing the Trump administration's compliance with court orders. Despite a court order, the administration hasn't revealed its actions to return him from El Salvador, prompting concerns about judicial disregard.
In a significant move, a U.S. judge has intensified her inquiry into the Trump administration's handling of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation. She demands U.S. officials provide documents and testimony regarding their efforts to secure his return from El Salvador, following suspicions of defying a court order.
Judge Paula Xinis emphasized the lack of valuable information from the administration, warning against 'gamesmanship' and insisting on transparency in compliance with her directive. Despite not holding the government in contempt, her statements reflect growing frustration.
The administration faces criticism for prioritizing political maneuvers over judicial directives, with legal analysts and Democrats expressing concern. This development raises alarms on the balance of power between the judiciary and executive, amidst ongoing debates over immigration policy enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Erroneous Deportation: Controversy Over Maryland Man's Removal to El Salvador
El Salvador Elevated to Safest Travel Rating by U.S.
U.S. Judge Slams 'Lawless' Deportation of Maryland Man to El Salvador
Judge Orders Return of Wrongly Deported Maryland Man from El Salvador
Diplomatic Engagement: Leaders of El Salvador and Italy to Visit the White House