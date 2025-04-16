U.S. Judge Intensifies Probe into Trump's Defiance on Deportation Case

In a significant move, a U.S. judge has intensified her inquiry into the Trump administration's handling of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation. She demands U.S. officials provide documents and testimony regarding their efforts to secure his return from El Salvador, following suspicions of defying a court order.

Judge Paula Xinis emphasized the lack of valuable information from the administration, warning against 'gamesmanship' and insisting on transparency in compliance with her directive. Despite not holding the government in contempt, her statements reflect growing frustration.

The administration faces criticism for prioritizing political maneuvers over judicial directives, with legal analysts and Democrats expressing concern. This development raises alarms on the balance of power between the judiciary and executive, amidst ongoing debates over immigration policy enforcement.

