Left Menu

U.S. Judge Intensifies Probe into Trump's Defiance on Deportation Case

A U.S. judge demands documents and testimony on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation case, probing the Trump administration's compliance with court orders. Despite a court order, the administration hasn't revealed its actions to return him from El Salvador, prompting concerns about judicial disregard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 03:40 IST
U.S. Judge Intensifies Probe into Trump's Defiance on Deportation Case

In a significant move, a U.S. judge has intensified her inquiry into the Trump administration's handling of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation. She demands U.S. officials provide documents and testimony regarding their efforts to secure his return from El Salvador, following suspicions of defying a court order.

Judge Paula Xinis emphasized the lack of valuable information from the administration, warning against 'gamesmanship' and insisting on transparency in compliance with her directive. Despite not holding the government in contempt, her statements reflect growing frustration.

The administration faces criticism for prioritizing political maneuvers over judicial directives, with legal analysts and Democrats expressing concern. This development raises alarms on the balance of power between the judiciary and executive, amidst ongoing debates over immigration policy enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025