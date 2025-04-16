Left Menu

Hemant Soren Vows to Champion Social Justice as New JMM President

Hemant Soren, newly elected as the president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, announced his commitment to representing the downtrodden people of Jharkhand. Taking over from his father, Shibu Soren, he aims to carry forward the party's legacy of struggle and social justice, prioritizing the welfare and development of Jharkhand's marginalized communities.

Updated: 16-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:23 IST
In a landmark moment for Jharkhand politics, Hemant Soren has ascended as the president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), succeeding his father, Shibu Soren, who led the party for 38 years.

As the newly elected leader, Soren pledged to champion the voices of the poor and marginalized, signaling a shift towards expansive social justice agendas aimed at curbing exploitation and redefining the party's role on the national stage.

Addressing the JMM's central convention, Soren emphasized the importance of overcoming historical struggles and resisting feudal forces, assuring constituents of his dedication to preserving their trust and prioritizing their welfare in Jharkhand's evolving political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

