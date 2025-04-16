Left Menu

AIADMK legislators in Tamil Nadu protested against the DMK government for blocking a no-confidence motion against ministers K Ponmudy, K N Nehru, and V Senthil Balaji. The motion followed controversial remarks by Ponmudy and investigations involving Nehru and Balaji, with broader political alliances forming for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:44 IST
AIADMK Stages Walkout Over Denied No-Confidence Motion
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami walks out of Tamil Nadu Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, AIADMK MLAs conducted a walkout, denouncing the DMK-led state government's refusal to entertain a no-confidence motion against state ministers. The motion targeted K Ponmudy, K N Nehru, and V Senthil Balaji, with allegations of inappropriate remarks and ongoing investigations shadowing their leadership.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK chief, criticized Speaker M Appavu for disregarding the proposal brought forward as per Assembly Rule 72. Expressing dissatisfaction, AIADMK leaders voiced strong slogans questioning the state of democracy, further highlighting their claim of being silenced over crucial public concerns.

On the political front, Ponmudy has faced backlash, losing his DMK General Secretary post after making derogatory comments. Meanwhile, EPS reaffirmed a budding AIADMK-BJP alliance targeting the DMK for the 2026 elections, projecting confidence that more parties will join their coalition under the BJP's strategic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

