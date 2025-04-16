AIADMK Stages Walkout Over Denied No-Confidence Motion

In a dramatic turn of events in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, AIADMK MLAs conducted a walkout, denouncing the DMK-led state government's refusal to entertain a no-confidence motion against state ministers. The motion targeted K Ponmudy, K N Nehru, and V Senthil Balaji, with allegations of inappropriate remarks and ongoing investigations shadowing their leadership.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK chief, criticized Speaker M Appavu for disregarding the proposal brought forward as per Assembly Rule 72. Expressing dissatisfaction, AIADMK leaders voiced strong slogans questioning the state of democracy, further highlighting their claim of being silenced over crucial public concerns.

On the political front, Ponmudy has faced backlash, losing his DMK General Secretary post after making derogatory comments. Meanwhile, EPS reaffirmed a budding AIADMK-BJP alliance targeting the DMK for the 2026 elections, projecting confidence that more parties will join their coalition under the BJP's strategic leadership.

