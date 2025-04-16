Left Menu

U.S. Slashes Aid Estimate for Ukraine; Trump Eyes Minerals Deal

The U.S. has reduced its estimated cost for aid to Ukraine from $300 billion to $100 billion. President Trump is pushing for a bilateral minerals deal with Ukraine, aimed at recouping the military aid costs. Discussions between Ukraine and the U.S. are progressing positively.

Updated: 16-04-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:37 IST
The United States has revised its cost estimate for assistance to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Bloomberg News reports the figure has been slashed to approximately $100 billion from a previously projected $300 billion, according to sources familiar with the situation.

In a bid to offset the expenditure, President Donald Trump is advocating for a bilateral minerals agreement as part of broader efforts to secure peace in Ukraine. Trump views the minerals deal as a mechanism to recover the significant financial outlay on military support to Kyiv, despite the aid not being granted as a loan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed recent talks with the U.S. regarding this minerals agreement were "positive," with further discussions anticipated. However, the White House has not yet issued an official response to questions from Reuters concerning this proposal that links Ukraine's mineral resource profits to joint investment ventures.

