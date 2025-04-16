Strategic Alliance: Russia and Iran Seal 20-Year Pact

Russia's Federation Council has approved a strategic partnership treaty with Iran, according to state news agency TASS. The treaty, which spans 20 years, was originally signed by President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in January.

The ratification by the upper house of parliament marks the pact's activation, signifying a new phase in the Russia-Iran relationship.

This strategic partnership is expected to have a significant impact on geopolitical dynamics, given the involved countries' influence in their respective regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)