Mamata Banerjee Announces Compensation Amid Murshidabad Protests

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those killed in the Murshidabad protests over the Waqf Amendment Act. Speaking at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, she confirmed her intention to have the Chief Secretary prepare a report on the matter.

Mamata emphasized the state's non-partisan support for victims, offering aid irrespective of religious identity. Compensation will also encompass house reconstructions under the Banglar Bari scheme and repairs for damaged shops. The protest in Murshidabad on April 11 turned violent, resulting in three deaths, multiple injuries, and significant property damage.

The West Bengal Police have detained 150 individuals related to the violence, expanding their presence in sensitive areas such as Samserganj and Dhuliyan. Meanwhile, the BJP has criticized the Trinamool Congress for allegedly endorsing the unrest, targeting TMC MP Bapi Halder for inciting remarks.

Mamata Banerjee condemned the central BJP-led government over the Waqf Amendment, blaming them for fostering divisiveness and border security failures. She challenged the government's urgency with the amendment and raised questions about their strategic intentions, considering Bengal's geographic challenges with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Advocating for communal harmony, Mamata stressed her belief in unity under 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava,' drawing inspiration from figures like Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda. She implored the public to maintain peace in the face of provocative statements from the BJP.

