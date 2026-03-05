Odisha's Political Reawakening: Historic Alliance to Block BJP

In a rare development, Odisha's political arena is witnessing a historic shift as the BJD joins forces with the Congress and CPI(M) to field a common candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections. This strategic alliance is aimed at preventing the BJP from clinching an additional seat in the Upper House.

BJD leaders describe this move as a preventive measure against political horse-trading in the Rajya Sabha elections, while OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das deems it a historic moment. According to Das, like-minded parties are uniting for a common cause, reflecting on Odisha's political ethos of secularism.

This new political alignment comes as a significant narrative change, especially on the 110th birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, a pivotal figure in Odisha's political history. This partnership could be an indicator of a broader trend towards a unified opposition, with potential implications beyond the immediate electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)