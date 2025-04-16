Mamata Banerjee Condemns Central Policies Amid Murshidabad Unrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called the recent communal unrest in Murshidabad a 'pre-planned' event, criticizing the BSF, central agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the BJP for allegedly perpetuating violence by facilitating cross-border migration from Bangladesh.

In a meeting with Muslim religious leaders, Banerjee pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the 'atrocious' Waqf (Amendment) Act, cautioning that it threatens national unity. She also urged stricter oversight of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she accused of prioritizing his political agenda at the nation's expense.

Banerjee claimed the Centre hastily pushed the Waqf law amid Bangladesh's instability and allowed illegal infiltration, escalating tensions in Bengal. She vowed to investigate the involvement of central agencies, offering compensation to victims' families, and affirmed her commitment to preserving communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)